Advertisement

Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners

AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 May 2017
15:18 CEST+02:00
g7ukusamerkeltrump

Share this article

Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 May 2017
15:18 CEST+02:00
Europe "must take its fate into its own hands" faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday.

"The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I've experienced that in the last few days," Merkel told a crowd at an election rally in Munich, southern Germany.

"We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," she added.

While Germany and Europe would strive to remain on good terms with America and Britain, "we have to fight for our own destiny," Merkel went on.

Special emphasis was needed on warm relations between Berlin and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, she said.

READ ALSO: Merkel and Macron: the new power couple to shake up Europe

The chancellor had just returned from a G7 summit which wound up Saturday without a deal between the US and the other six major advanced nations on upholding the 2015 Paris climate accords.

Merkel on Saturday labelled the result of the "six against one" discussion "very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory".

The US president tweeted that he would reveal whether or not the US would stick to the global emissions deal -- which he pledged to jettison on the campaign trail -- only next week.

On a previous leg of his first trip abroad as president, Trump had repeated past criticism of NATO allies for failing to meet the defensive alliance's military spending commitment of 2.0 percent of GDP.

Trump also reportedly described German trade practices as "bad, very bad," in Brussels talks last week, complaining that Europe's largest economy sells too many cars to the US.

Sunday's event saw Merkel renew bonds with the Christian Social Union (CSU), Bavarian sister party to her own centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), ahead of a parliamentary vote in September.

Polls show the chancellor, in power since 2005, on course to be re-elected for a fourth term.

g7ukusamerkeltrump

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Merkel calls G7 climate talks 'very unsatisfactory'

Merkel and Macron: the new power couple to shake up Europe

Macron to hold talks with Merkel in Berlin on first day of new job

Merkel makes rare Russia visit as Putin backs warmer ties

Merkel: Britain is wasting its time thinking it will get equal EU rights

Ivanka Trump forced to defend father at Berlin women's summit

Merkel awards first integration prize to small town that took in extra refugees

Half of major German companies favour a 'hard' Brexit, study shows
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,104 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Juncker downplays Trump's rant against German cars
  2. Skull found by schoolkids could unravel mystery of headless body in Cologne
  3. Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners
  4. Currywurst stand fire at Berlin airport shuts down terminals
  5. Merkel calls G7 climate talks 'very unsatisfactory'
Advertisement
Advertisement