Skull found by schoolkids could unravel mystery of headless body in Cologne

File photo: DPA

Fifth graders playing in the woods made a grisly find, which police say could help them put the pieces together of a mysterious case.

Police reported on Wednesday that they had searched a wooded area in Cologne after schoolchildren found a human skull and bones there about two weeks ago.

The fifth-grade children found the skull as well as arm and leg bones hidden under leaves while playing on May 11th, according to local newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.

A DNA comparison revealed that the bones matched those of a male, headless torso, discovered inside a plastic bag last summer - also by children playing - along the bank of the Rhine River in Cologne. But the dead man's identity still remains unknown.

Police have been able to determine that he was light-skinned and between the ages of 20 to 35, but no one matching this description has been reported missing, according to the newspaper.

Dozens of officers took part in the search on Wednesday of the woods, looking for bones that are still missing. Further bones were also discovered through the operation, and experts are now examining them.

Investigators are hoping to find evidence that could offer them clues as to how the man died, or who may have killed him.

Photos of the shoes and jumper worn by the man were also released.

The victim's jumper Photo: Cologne Police

Near where the skull was found, police also observed a moldy mattress, bedding and an empty sport bag with moss, indicating that someone had been sleeping there. There were also beer bottles, packaging, cigarettes and lighters.