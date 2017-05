Duesseldorf Airport. Photo: Oliver Berg/DPA

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi made a brief stopover at Duesseldorf Airport, German police said on Thursday, contradicting press reports that he had spent time in the western German city.

"According to the investigation at this stage, the suspect made a stopover at the Duesseldorf airport to change (planes). He briefly passed through a secure transit zone," police said.

Police did not give further details, including the date or where the man was travelling from.

German weekly Focus had reported that investigators from Britain's Scotland Yard had contacted German authorities because Abedi had taken a flight from Duesseldorf to Manchester four days before the suicide bombing.