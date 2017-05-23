Merkel voices 'sorrow and horror' over Manchester attack

An injured man leaves the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Photo: London News Pictures via ZUMA/DPA

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday expressed her "sorrow and horror" over the bomb attack in Manchester, vowing that Germany will stand by Britain in the fight against terror.

"This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side," she said in a statement.

Merkel's spokesman also commented on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in Manchester affected by the blast. We mourn for the dead and hope the injured can recover fully," wrote spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter on Tuesday.

British authorities have confirmed that 22 people died and 59 were injured in a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester. Some of the dead were children.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“Horrific news from Manchester! Our thoughts are with our British friends. United we stand,” wrote Gabriel.