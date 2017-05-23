Merkel voices 'sorrow and horror' over Manchester attack

"This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side," she said in a statement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in Manchester affected by the blast. We mourn for the dead and hope the injured can recover fully," wrote spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter on Tuesday.
Our thoughts + prayers are with the people in #Manchester affected by the blast.We mourn for the dead + hope the injured can recover fully.— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) May 23, 2017
British authorities have confirmed that 22 people died and 59 were injured in a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester. Some of the dead were children.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also took to Twitter to express his condolences.
“Horrific news from Manchester! Our thoughts are with our British friends. United we stand,” wrote Gabriel.
Entsetzliche Nachrichten aus #Manchester! Unsere Gedanken sind jetzt bei unseren britischen Freundinnen und Freunden. United we stand.— Sigmar Gabriel (@sigmargabriel) May 23, 2017
But it wasn't just politicians who wanted to show their unity with the people of the north English town. The Catholic Church in Munich was one of many Twitter feeds which expressed grief.
Auch unsere Gedanken und Gebete sind in #Manchester. #ManchesterArena https://t.co/gWtkEFydh6— Erzbistum München (@ebmuc) May 23, 2017
But the attack also ignited debate about immigration and security, as #Manchester quickly became the top trend on German Twitter.
One user wrote, "it shocks less and less, Europe is slowly turning into the Middle East.
Es schockierte immer weniger. Man gewöhnt sich daran, dass Europa mittlerweile der Nahe Osten ist.#Manchester— Adrian (@Schwulemiker) May 23, 2017
“My sorrow is for the children from Manchester who have fallen victim to the boundless idiocy of our decadent tolerance culture,” wrote another commentor.
Meine Trauer gilt den Kindern von #Manchester die der grenzenlosen Dummheit unserer dekadenten Toleranz-Kultur zum Opfer gefallen sind!— Der Blockwart (@DerMiesepeter) May 23, 2017
Germany suffered three terror attacks in 2016, all carried out by people who had arrived in the country seeking asylum. In the most bloody of the assaults, a young Tunisian man drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market in December, killing 12 people.