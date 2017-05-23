Advertisement

Merkel voices 'sorrow and horror' over Manchester attack

An injured man leaves the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Photo: London News Pictures via ZUMA/DPA
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday expressed her "sorrow and horror" over the bomb attack in Manchester, vowing that Germany will stand by Britain in the fight against terror.

"This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side," she said in a statement.

Merkel's spokesman also commented on Twitter. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in Manchester affected by the blast. We mourn for the dead and hope the injured can recover fully," wrote spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter on Tuesday.

British authorities have confirmed that 22 people died and 59 were injured in a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester. Some of the dead were children.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“Horrific news from Manchester! Our thoughts are with our British friends. United we stand,” wrote Gabriel.

But it wasn't just politicians who wanted to show their unity with the people of the north English town. The Catholic Church in Munich was one of many Twitter feeds which expressed grief.

But the attack also ignited debate about immigration and security, as #Manchester quickly became the top trend on German Twitter.

One user wrote, "it shocks less and less, Europe is slowly turning into the Middle East.

“My sorrow is for the children from Manchester who have fallen victim to the boundless idiocy of our decadent tolerance culture,” wrote another commentor.

Germany suffered three terror attacks in 2016, all carried out by people who had arrived in the country seeking asylum. In the most bloody of the assaults, a young Tunisian man drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market in December, killing 12 people.

