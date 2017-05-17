Advertisement

VW boss being investigated for market manipulation after 'dieselgate'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 May 2017
11:14 CEST+02:00
vwvolkswagenmüllerdieselgate

Share this article

VW boss being investigated for market manipulation after 'dieselgate'
Matthias Müller. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 May 2017
11:14 CEST+02:00
German prosecutors said Wednesday they had opened a new investigation into Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Müller and others over market manipulation in the wake of the carmaker's 'dieselgate' scandal.

"The accused are suspected of knowingly delaying telling shareholders about the financial consequences for Porsche SE of software manipulation in diesel vehicles by Volkswagen AG," the prosecutors in southwestern city Stuttgart said.

Holding company Porsche SE -  separate from VW subsidiary Porsche AG - owns a controlling stake in the world's largest carmaker, with its stable of 12 brands ranging from luxury Audi to generalist Skoda.

Along with Müller, former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn and Porsche SE chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch are also suspected of failing to share information about the emissions cheating affecting 11 million cars revealed in 2015.

Investigators opened the dossier in February, in response to charges levelled by German financial supervisor BaFin in summer 2016.

It is the first time Müller has been targeted by prosecutors over market manipulation, while Winterkorn, Poetsch - a former chief financial officer at VW - and VW brand chief Herbert Diess already face probes.

Volkswagen faces an array of legal challenges in Germany and worldwide relating to its software, designed to fool regulatory nitrogen oxide emissions tests.

Shareholders and car buyers have launched suits seeking compensation, while prosecutors in Brunswick, north Germany, are investigating 37 individuals at the company for fraud.

Others face probes over incorrect carbon dioxide emissions data.

The gigantic carmaker has so far set aside more than €22 billion to cover fines and compensation related to the "dieselgate" affair, but experts estimate the final bill could be much higher.

vwvolkswagenmüllerdieselgate

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

German prosecutors open pay probe into top VW worker rep

Judge blesses $1 billion compensation deal in VW diesel case

Ford beats out VW for first time in years as Europe’s top car

Former VW chairman sells most of shares after family fall-out

Audi headquarters raided by police over emissions cheating scandal

VW pleads guilty in 'dieselgate' case, ending US case

Merkel: I learnt about VW 'dieselgate' scandal through media

Lawmakers to grill Merkel over role in VW's 'dieselgate'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany

'Burlesque in Berlin still has the excesses of the 1920s'

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia
Advertisement
6,826 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man caught without ticket accused of 'beating controller to a pulp'
  2. Bach vs burka: Germany debates identity ahead of election
  3. TV presenter allowed to called AfD leader 'Nazi slut', court rules
  4. Wind turbine smashes onto Autobahn, blocking traffic for hours
  5. Left-wing extremist turned Holocaust-denier arrested after 'seeking asylum' in Hungary
Advertisement
Advertisement