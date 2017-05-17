Advertisement

Police use train station to stage practice terror attack with 200 'victims'

The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 May 2017
16:00 CEST+02:00
The terror training exercise at Leipzig station. Photo: DPA.
Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, rail workers, and rescue workers practiced their terror-fighting skills late on Tuesday night in a mock terror attack at Leipzig central station.

As part of their training, the officers practiced how to respond should armed terrorists attack the station, according to the federal police. Fake perpetrators simulated the assault with automatic rifles and explosive devices, while police had to act fast.

“The women and men of the federal police were confronted by a ‘horror scenario’ tonight in Leipzig train station,” said local federal police president Jörg Baumbach in a statement.

“We never want to experience such an attack in real life, but if it happens, we must be the utmost prepared.”

There were also around 200 officers from around the country acting as victims of the attack, who had to be saved, according to broadcaster MDR.

Photo: DPA

In total, 500 people took part in the training exercise. MDR reported that travellers had been informed about the exercise at the station, and train travel was not impacted.

Numerous spectators also gathered to watch what was happening, despite the fact that it was hard to observe due to two blocked off platforms.

According to Baumbach, the operation was a success.

“The federal police must act quickly, proactively, decisively against the attack or attackers, and that is exactly what we successfully saw today,” he said. “This exercise stretched my forces to the limits.”

Photo: DPA

