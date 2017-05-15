Advertisement

Man caught without ticket accused of 'beating controller to a pulp'

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
15 May 2017
16:26 CEST+02:00
ticket controllertrainstransportationcrime

Share this article

Man caught without ticket accused of 'beating controller to a pulp'
File photo of a ticket check: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
15 May 2017
16:26 CEST+02:00
Police are searching for a man who brutally beat a ticket controller on a train through Magdeburg after he was caught without a ticket.

The still unknown man was told by a ticket controller in Magdeburg to show his ticket, but instead beat the 55-year-old transport worker “to a pulp”, police said on Sunday.

The man repeatedly punched the controller in the face, police report, and then kicked him in the head after he had fallen to the ground.

Other passengers on the regional train tried to intervene, but were unable to prevent the perpetrator from fleeing.

The train attendant was taken to hospital due to his serious injuries.

Federal police - who oversee Germany’s transit hubs - are investigating the attack as grievous bodily harm as well as fare dodging and are currently reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspect. They did not provide a description of his appearance.

On Saturday in Stendal - also in Saxony-Anhalt - two visibly drunk fare-dodgers also caused trouble for federal police when officers tried to get them off a train. The older of the two men, 44, pushed one of the officers against a wall and tried to flee, but police were able to overpower him. The 22-year-old tried to escape as well, but was also caught by police.

ticket controllertrainstransportationcrime

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Man given four months' jail under new law for grabbing woman's bum

Berlin train startup's challenge to Deutsche Bahn hits brakes after 5 months

Trial begins of young refugees who 'tried to set homeless man on fire'

Sweden's 'Laser Man' charged with murder in Germany

Horror weekend for bikers, as five die on German streets

Police probe whether woman was stabbed to death for converting to Christianity

Man dragged by S-Bahn train for 50 metres with hand stuck in door

Four men on trial over beating man to death amid 'hunt for refugees'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany
Advertisement

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog shelter overrun by cuteness after police bust finds 42 puppies

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army
Advertisement
8,480 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy expels Tunisian linked to Berlin market attacker
  2. Man caught without ticket accused of 'beating controller to a pulp'
  3. International cyber attacks put ransoms on German rail station screens
  4. Italy and Germany call for EU mission on Libyan border
  5. Left-wing extremist turned Holocaust-denier arrested after 'seeking asylum' in Hungary
Advertisement
Advertisement