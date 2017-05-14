Advertisement

Italy and Germany call for EU mission on Libyan border

AFP
news@thelocal.de
14 May 2017
16:38 CEST+02:00
libyaeu

Share this article

Italy and Germany call for EU mission on Libyan border
Migrants are brought to a naval base in Tripoli. File photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
14 May 2017
16:38 CEST+02:00
The German and Italian interior ministers have called for an EU mission to be installed on the border between Libya and Niger to stem migrant crossings to Europe.

In a letter to the European Commission dated May 11th, which AFP obtained a copy of on Sunday, ministers Thomas de Maiziere and Marco Minniti said they "are convinced that we all must do more" to "prevent that hundreds of thousands of people once again risk their lives in Libya and on the Mediterranean Sea in the hands of smugglers."

Italy had already registered nearly 42,500 migrants coming by sea by mid-April this year and 97 percent of them arrived from Libya, the letter said.

It called for the setting up of "a EU Mission at the border between Libya and Niger as soon as possible."

To close the migrant route from Niger to Libya, the ministers are seeking "support for growth and development programmes in local communities" along the border.

Other measures include "technical and financial support" for Libyan authorities fighting illegal migration, particularly at the border with Niger.

Libya has long struggled to control its 5,000 kilometres (3,000 miles) of southern borders with Sudan, Chad and Niger, even before the 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The North African country has long been a stepping stone for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean for a better life in Europe.

But smugglers have stepped up their lucrative business in the post-uprising chaos, with tens of thousands of people each year making the perilous crossing to Italy just some 300 kilometres away.

According to the Libyan government, between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants mostly from sub-Saharan Africa are being held in Libyan detention centres after entering the country illegally.

In a letter to the European Commission dated May 11th, which AFP obtained a copy of on Sunday, ministers Thomas de Maiziere and Marco Minniti said they "are convinced that we all must do more" to "prevent that hundreds of thousands of people once again risk their lives in Libya and on the Mediterranean Sea in the hands of smugglers."

Italy had already registered nearly 42,500 migrants coming by sea by mid-April this year and 97 percent of them arrived from Libya, the letter said.

It called for the setting up of "a EU Mission at the border between Libya and Niger as soon as possible."

To close the migrant route from Niger to Libya, the ministers are seeking "support for growth and development programmes in local communities" along the border.

Other measures include "technical and financial support" for Libyan authorities fighting illegal migration, particularly at the border with Niger.

Libya has long struggled to control its 5,000 kilometres (3,000 miles) of southern borders with Sudan, Chad and Niger, even before the 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The North African country has long been a stepping stone for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean for a better life in Europe.

But smugglers have stepped up their lucrative business in the post-uprising chaos, with tens of thousands of people each year making the perilous crossing to Italy just some 300 kilometres away.

According to the Libyan government, between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants mostly from sub-Saharan Africa are being held in Libyan detention centres after entering the country illegally.

READ ALSO: The changing face of the Mediterranean migrant crisisThe changing face of the Mediterranean migrant crisis
Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

 

libyaeu

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Germans some of toughest Europeans on Brexit talks, survey shows

With Macron win secured, Germany looks to stronger EU future

Germany urges EU not to break off Turkey accession talks

How a street movement to save the EU is starting in Germany

Merkel rejects May's call for parallel talks on EU-UK ties

UK absent as EU leaders seek unity on 60th birthday

Eight in ten Germans think the EU needs to be reformed

Berlin and Paris plan European centre to fight radicalism
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany
Advertisement

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog shelter overrun by cuteness after police bust finds 42 puppies

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army
Advertisement
8,577 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany demands access to reporter detained in Turkey
  2. Eight things to know about Islam in Germany
  3. Thieves break into German army tank, steal weapons
  4. International cyber attacks put ransoms on German rail station screens
  5. Number of Brits seeking citizenship in German metropoles shot up fivefold after Brexit vote
Advertisement
Advertisement