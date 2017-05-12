Advertisement

Judge blesses $1 billion compensation deal in VW diesel case

AFP
news@thelocal.de
12 May 2017
08:41 CEST+02:00
volkswagenvwdieselgate

Share this article

Judge blesses $1 billion compensation deal in VW diesel case
AFP
news@thelocal.de
12 May 2017
08:41 CEST+02:00
A federal judge in California on Thursday said he would approve a $1.2 billion settlement between Volkswagen and the US authorities over the last 80,000 cars in the company's emissions-cheating scandal.

The development brought the scandal-plagued German auto giant a step nearer to closing the book on the 'dieselgate' affair, which rocked the company for nearly two years since it admitted configuring some 11 million cars worldwide to evade emissions testing.

US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said on Thursday that he expected to issue an order granting approval for the deal, which would apply to 2009-2016 3.0-liter diesel models including Porsche and Audi vehicles equipped with software designed to defeat emissions tests.

The settlement amount will cover buyback, repair and canceled leases for the affected models, as well as $225 million for a fund to mitigate pollution.

The 3.0-liter settlement brings the total amount the company must pay in the dieselgate matter in North America to more than $22 billion.

In October, the court endorsed a record-setting $15 billion compensation deal that covered the approximately 480,000 2.0-liter Volkswagen diesel cars also equipped with software designed to defeat emissions tests.

In a separate criminal case, Volkswagen was ordered to pay a $2.8 billion fine over the emissions cheating last month.

The company said on Thursday it welcomed Breyer's decision to approve the agreement.

"This marks an important milestone for Volkswagen and means that a resolution is available to all of our customers with eligible vehicles in the United States," it said in a statement.

The lead attorney for consumer plaintiffs, Elizabeth Cabraser, praised the deal for compensating consumers and keeping polluting vehicles off the road. 

"We believe the substantial compensation and steps to repair or remove polluting cars from the roads detailed in the settlements provide excellent value to consumers" and hold Volkswagen to account, she said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Study shows 1,200 Europeans will die early due to manipulated VW cars

volkswagenvwdieselgate

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Ford beats out VW for first time in years as Europe’s top car

Former VW chairman sells most of shares after family fall-out

Audi headquarters raided by police over emissions cheating scandal

VW pleads guilty in 'dieselgate' case, ending US case

Merkel: I learnt about VW 'dieselgate' scandal through media

'1,200 Europeans will die early' due to manipulated VW cars
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany
Advertisement

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog shelter overrun by cuteness after police bust finds 42 puppies

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army
Advertisement
8,577 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections
  2. Thieves break into German army tank, steal weapons
  3. Corpse sits in city tree for several weeks before pedestrian spots it
  4. How labour reforms have left Germany's working poor desperate for change
  5. Germany 'grossly' failing female refugees on sexual violence: report
Advertisement
Advertisement