Advertisement

Fire at Bavarian nightclub leaves 8 injured

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
12 May 2017
09:20 CEST+02:00
firenightclubbayreuthbavaria

Share this article

Fire at Bavarian nightclub leaves 8 injured
The fire in Bayreuth. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
12 May 2017
09:20 CEST+02:00
A major fire at a nightclub in Bayreuth left eight people injured with nearly 400 emergency workers called in to assist.

The fire that started on Thursday at about 4pm took five hours to subdue as black smoke billowed out above the town in Bavaria as the blaze engulfed the whole building where the club was located. Police said that eight people suffered from irritated airways due to inhaling toxic smoke, and were treated by medics.

Of the eight, two were workers at the club who had been preparing an event when the fire broke out. They had to be taken to a clinic to be treated for smoke intoxication.

Nearly 400 police, firefighters, and emergency workers were called to the scene.

Neighbours were advised to shut their windows and doors while the fire was ongoing.

Though police said the fire was under control by 9pm, there was still more work ahead to ensure there was no more danger to the public, going into the early hours of Friday morning. Police estimate the damage from the fire to be in the tens of thousands of euros.

The cause of the fire is still not clear, though one possible culprit could be pyrotechnic works inside the club.

firenightclubbayreuthbavaria

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany

Police hunt arsonist after series of fires flare up in east of Munich

Police detain 5-year-old trying to tank up pedal tractor at gas station

World's tallest cable car to go into retirement after 50-year career

Porta potty almost floods Augsburg's historic old town

Six boats go up in flames on inlet off Berlin’s Spree River

WATCH: Tornado hits north Bavaria, damaging dozens of houses

Opinion: the Bavarian 'burqa ban' is utterly deplorable
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany
Advertisement

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog shelter overrun by cuteness after police bust finds 42 puppies

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army
Advertisement
8,577 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections
  2. Thieves break into German army tank, steal weapons
  3. Corpse sits in city tree for several weeks before pedestrian spots it
  4. How labour reforms have left Germany's working poor desperate for change
  5. Germany 'grossly' failing female refugees on sexual violence: report
Advertisement
Advertisement