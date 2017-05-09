Corpse sits in city tree for several weeks before pedestrian spots it

The Mönchengladbach tree in which the corpse was found. Photo: DPA

The corpse of a man has been discovered in a tree in a residential area in Mönchengladbach, in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Police in the western city confirmed to The Local on Tuesday that they had found a male body lying lifeless in a tree in a garden in a residential area of town.

Authorities say that the body had been lying in the tree at a height of around three to four metres, and that it had been there for several weeks.

It was found in the Am Wasserturm district by a passerby on April 29th who wasn't sure if it was a life-sized doll or a body. The police arrived, determined it was indeed a corpse and called the fire brigade to help with its the removal.

According to the Rheinische Post, the area in which the cadaver was found is “very busy, with a primary school, nursery and sports facilities nearby”.

The Rheinische Post also claims to have a photo of the tree in which the corpse was found, and notes that branches had to be cut away in order for the body to be removed.

A coronary medical examination, including an autopsy, took place on Tuesday and showed no indication of third-party responsibility for the death, police told The Local.

Though the cause of the death is still uncertain, it is thought the man could have frozen to death or that he was killed through intoxication by drugs or narcotics. What is certain is that he did not die from starvation.

The results of a DNA test to clarify the identity of the man could be available by the end of the week. No missing person reports fit the physical characteristics of the body.

This discovery follows that of a mummified corpse found inside a Hindu temple in Berlin in March.