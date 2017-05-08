Horror weekend for bikers, as five die on German streets

File photo: DPA.

At least five people died in motorcycle accidents on Saturday in different parts of the country.

In Weeze, North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday night, local police reported that a 22-year-old man in a tractor was driving across a street, but did not see an oncoming motorcyclist. The 39-year-old on the motorcycle tried to avoid a collision by braking very hard, but ended up sliding into the tractor.

Police said he incurred such serious injuries that he died at the scene. The local prosecutor’s office has sent an expert to assess the circumstance of the crash.

In Bavaria between Thannhausen and Balzhausen, an 18-year-old driving a car in the afternoon crashed into a motorcyclist head-on, injuring the 22-year-old on the motorcycle fatally, police there reported. The car driver was lightly injured.

Local prosecutors dispatched a traffic expert to determine which vehicle had been driving in the wrong lane.

A third motorcyclist from Düsseldorf was killed during the day on Saturday when a 35-year-old taxi driver without any clients tried to turn onto a street, and did not see a 54-year-old motorcyclist, resulting in a crash, according to police.

The motorcyclist was flung against a barrier as a result, which police said caused his most serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

The fourth death happened in Soest, North Rhine-Westphalia at around 4pm when a car was turning left and did not see two motorcyclists coming along, according to police. The pair of bikers hit the brakes hard and slid into the car. The 44-year-old Honda motorcycle-driver died due to his injuries in hospital. The other motorcyclist and the car driver were both slightly injured.

In Oberaudorf, Bavaria, a 25-year-old motorcyclist lost control of his bike while driving around a bend to the right in the road, and ultimately crashed into a tree, police report. The young man died at the scene due to his injuries.

A seventh motorcyclist also sustained life-threatening injuries in Waiblingen, Baden-Württemberg after police say he was seen changing lanes constantly before somehow losing control of his bike and crashing.