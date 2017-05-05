Advertisement

133 flights cancelled due to lightning danger at Frankfurt airport

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 May 2017
10:04 CEST+02:00
air travelweatherfrankfurt airportairport

Share this article

133 flights cancelled due to lightning danger at Frankfurt airport
Frankfurt airport. File photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 May 2017
10:04 CEST+02:00
Officials at Frankfurt airport on Thursday were forced to cancel 133 flights due to strong rain and concerns about lightning strikes.

Flights were grounded for about two hours on Thursday as airport officials said they feared ground crew could be at risk of lightning strikes at Germany’s busiest airport.

Among those affected were the German national handball team members, who were travelling back from a World Cup qualification game in Slovenia. Upon arriving in Frankfurt, the team had to remain onboard their airplane for 90 minutes due to the lightning warning.

Some travellers had to stay overnight at the airport and were then able to fly on Friday when normal service had resumed. An airport spokesman would not say how many people had to sleep in the terminals.

An S-Bahn train tunnel in the city centre was also hit by water penetration, making just one track accessible and resulting in some transit delays.

The Frankfurt fire department recorded 65 different operations to address weather-related problems, including flooded basements, apartments and underground garages.

The storm also affected road traffic in areas around Frankfurt, with one junction in Offenbach flooded and thus blocked off.

The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts further rain in southern Germany, continuing into Saturday, with heavier storms forecast as well in central areas on Sunday.

Forecast for Saturday:
air travelweatherfrankfurt airportairport

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Airlines to overturn two-person cockpit rule, two years after Germanwings crash

More rain, snow and sleet predicted for the week ahead

18-karat gold crown found in baggage at Düsseldorf airport

Six photos that show just how cold it was over Easter weekend

Winter wear at the ready! Snow and storms predicted for Easter

Near record temperatures on Friday mean 'it's time to grill'

Sunshine and warmth predicted across Germany for next week

German who 'attacks women' in Sao Paulo airport faces deportation
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eva Braun: The lover Germany never knew Hitler had

These are the German states with the best school marks

10 things you ought to know about the RAF terrorist organization
Advertisement

Why Germans need far less supervision at work than Americans

London vs Berlin: which is the better capital city?

Why German is dominating the European job market

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement
8,761 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Socks in sandals: Germans mock govt ideals for immigrant integration
  2. Amazon brings online supermarket to Germany, stirring up worries for competition
  3. 133 flights cancelled due to lightning danger at Frankfurt airport
  4. German scientists to identify Nazi disabled victim remains
  5. Police probe whether woman was stabbed to death for converting to Christianity
Advertisement
Advertisement