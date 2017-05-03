Advertisement

Man dragged by S-Bahn train for 50 metres with hand stuck in door

3 May 2017
Photo: German Federal Police.
A man's painful attempt to catch an S-Bahn train in Berlin is perhaps a cautionary tale for frequent public transit chasers.

A young man was attempting to get onto an S-Bahn train late on Monday afternoon, but the door-closing signal had already gone off, and he ended up with his right hand caught in the door of the last train car, federal police reported on Tuesday.

The S-Bahn at the station under Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate proceeded to drive away, dragging the drunk traveller along with it for about 50 metres on the platform. The man at last managed to free his hand, but he lost his balance and fell onto the train tracks behind the S-Bahn.

Deutsche Bahn workers were able to retrieve him from the tracks. Despite the potentially life-threatening situation, the man suffered just minor wounds and abrasions to his hand, arm and hip.

The injured 23-year-old however declined to be treated by medics called to the scene.

Federal police - who oversee Germany’s transportation hubs - initiated procedures to fine the young man because he had tried to get on the train after the doors-closing signal, and thus caused the accident.

