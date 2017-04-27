Advertisement

Relations with Turkey 'severely hit' over past weeks, says Merkel

AFP
news@thelocal.de
27 April 2017
10:36 CEST+02:00
turkeyerdoganmerkel

Share this article

Relations with Turkey 'severely hit' over past weeks, says Merkel
A protest for Die Welt correspondent Deniz Yucel. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
27 April 2017
10:36 CEST+02:00
EU-Turkey relations have been severely hit by actions taken by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.

"The developments over the past weeks have severely hit German-Turkish ties as well as European-Turkish relations," she told parliament, saying in particular that Ankara's arrest and treatment of German newspaper correspondent Deniz Yucel was "incompatible with a constitutional state".

The journalist for Die Welt daily, a German-Turkish national, was jailed in February on terror charges and is awaiting trial.

He is being held in solitary confinement and Germany has been allowed to make only one consular visit so far.

Merkel also voiced concerns that an April 16th referendum on expanding Erdogan's powers was not held under fair conditions.

Warning Turkey to respect civil rights in keeping with a constitutional state, Merkel said it was "neither in Europe nor Turkey's interest" for either side to turn away from the other.

"We will work towards returning to dialogue," she said.

Merkel said she would also use a summit with fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Saturday to discuss "which measures would be appropriate" for the bloc to take vis-a-vis Turkey.

Relations between NATO allies Germany and Turkey have plunged over disputes related to last July's failed coup and a subsequent crackdown on alleged conspirators.

The row deepened after Germany and the Netherlands blocked campaign events by Turkish ministers in March ahead of the referendum vote.

In an angry response, Erdogan accused both countries of using "Nazi" methods, sparking consternation especially in Berlin.

Immediately after winning the nail-biting vote that boosted his powers, Erdogan mooted a second referendum on bringing back the death penalty, which would mean an end to the country's EU membership prospects.

turkeyerdoganmerkel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe's tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps' that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

The expat's healthcare guide to Germany

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Germany urges EU not to break off Turkey accession talks

Merkel: Britain is wasting its time thinking it will get equal EU rights

Ivanka Trump forced to defend father at Berlin women's summit

After Nazi remarks, Turkey says 'we need Germany'

Germany warns Turkey not to 'end the European dream'

Merkel: Assad bears sole responsibility for US air strikes

Germany investigates 20 for alleged spying for Turkey

Hundreds of Turkish officials and families seek asylum in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why German is dominating the European job market

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Braunschweig: The German city that deserves to be put on the map
Advertisement

Berlin startup offers a year with no money worries

10 secluded German villages that everyone should visit

This viral hit perfectly skewers bland German pop music

These are Germany's most popular baby names of 2016
Advertisement
8,906 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's most bizarre May 1st traditions
  2. Researchers hope to recruit 25,000 Berlin weed-smokers for study
  3. Munich men 'dared colleague to jump into river then let him drown'
  4. German soldier 'disguised himself as refugee to carry out terror attack'
  5. Berlin 'U-Bahn kicker' suspect accused of sexually harassing women: report
Advertisement
Advertisement