Head of Jewish Council calls for refugees to visit concentration camps

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
24 April 2017
11:39 CEST+02:00
The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany called on Sunday for anti-Semitism to become a central theme of integration courses for refugees.

Speaking to Die Welt am Sonntag, Josef Schuster said that many asylum seekers who have arrived in Germany “come from countries where hatred of Jews and Israel are a raison d'État.”

“One doesn’t just forget caricatures that have been impressed upon one for decades when one enters Germany,” he said.

Schuster called for “anti-Semitic attitudes to become a central theme of integration courses” for the more than one million refugees who have arrived in Germany since the beginning of 2015.

“Maybe it makes sense for participants to visit a concentration camp or a Jewish museum,” he said, adding though that short integration courses couldn’t be expected to work miracles.

“Whoever thinks that integration can be achieved in two years, is fooling themselves. When I look back at the integration of Jewish migrants from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s, then I can only say that complete integration takes one, if not two generations.”

