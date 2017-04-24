Advertisement

German Jews fear growing Muslim anti-Semitism: report

AFP
news@thelocal.de
24 April 2017
17:18 CEST+02:00
judaismislamanti-semitism

Share this article

German Jews fear growing Muslim anti-Semitism: report
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
24 April 2017
17:18 CEST+02:00
Jews in Germany say they feel a "growing threat" of anti-Semitism, especially from Muslims but also from xenophobic far-right groups, a parliamentary report said Monday.

They are "increasingly concerned for their safety due to everyday experiences of anti-Semitism," said the Independent Experts Group on Anti-Semitism.

In a 2016 survey, Jewish people questioned about verbal and physical attacks against them put "Muslim persons or groups" first as the perpetrators, ahead of "people unknown" or far-right or left groups, said the report, without providing specific data.

In Germany, which has long struggled with the dark memory of Nazi-era World War II and the Holocaust, there was now "a significant discrepancy in perception" about anti-Semitism, said the group set up by the German Bundestag in 2014.

"While the non-Jewish majority does not see current manifestations of anti-Semitism as a relevant problem, Jews in Germany feel they are facing a growing threat," it said.

"In addition to the disconcerting rise of right-wing populism, there is concern about anti-Semitism among Muslims, these days especially in refugee and migrant populations."

About 200,000 Jews live in Germany, Europe's third largest community after Britain and France, up from only about 15,000 after the end of the Nazi Third Reich.

Germany has taken in more than one million asylum seekers since 2015, many fleeing war and persecution in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The case of a 14-year-old Jewish boy in Berlin recently made headlines - his parents took him out of a state school with many pupils of Turkish and Arabic descent after he was allegedly bullied and threatened by classmates who told him that "all Jews are murderers".

The parliamentary panel report said rising Jewish fears were partly due to "the growing importance of social media", which was "key to the spread of hate speech and anti-Semitic agitation".

It called for closer online monitoring and for using legal instruments "to delete the social bots and fake accounts through which anti-Semitic hate speech is spread".

And it recommended the appointment of an ombudsperson for anti-Semitism and better nationwide coordination on fighting the problem.

It also called for study into anti-Muslim discrimination and other prejudices, finding that "these attitudes overlap with anti-Semitic attitudes".

judaismislamanti-semitism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

You may think Switzerland is all about winter holidays. But it’s also a summer paradise with the power to transform your career thanks to outstanding programmes from Swiss Education Group.

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

The expat’s healthcare guide to Germany

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

How to survive information overload and create positive change

Related articles

Head of Jewish Council calls for refugees to visit concentration camps

Bus driver faces fine for refusing ride to niqab-wearing woman

Far-right party claims to be one of few 'guarantors of Jewish life' in Germany

Muslim parents take kids out of Berlin nursery after discovering teacher is gay

What the EU Court ruling on headscarf bans means for Germany

Outcry after Muslim students told not to 'pray provocatively' at school

Erdogan tells off Merkel for using phrase 'Islamist terrorism'

How the number of Muslims in Germany is way lower than people think
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why German is dominating the European job market

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Braunschweig: The German city that deserves to be put on the map
Advertisement

Berlin startup offers a year with no money worries

10 secluded German villages that everyone should visit

This viral hit perfectly skewers bland German pop music

These are Germany's most popular baby names of 2016
Advertisement
8,600 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Clashes as German anti-immigration party AfD stages showdown
  2. Germany's anti-immigration AfD to pick election team at fractious congress
  3. Far-right AfD picks openly gay leader for election battle
  4. This map of Berlin will show you how badly Aleppo has been destroyed
  5. 5 things we learned from the latest German national crime report
Advertisement
Advertisement