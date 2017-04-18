Advertisement

14 furry fugitives from Cologne petting zoo run amok through city

18 April 2017
Photo: NRW Police Facebook.
Fourteen animals including a llama and a pony escaped from a petting zoo on Tuesday, leading to a mad scramble by officers and zoo workers to round them all up.

The animals had slipped through a hole in a fence in their enclosure at the petting zoo, and made a run for it, according to zoo officials.

The escapees included nine sheep, two donkeys, one llama, a pony and a dwarf bull.

And it was apparently every animal for itself as they all ran in different directions. The llama was spotted in a park, while the pony and donkeys made it into someone’s back courtyard. Other animals wandered onto a playground.

Photos of the animals’ excursion showed their frantic fleeing on social media.

It took seven police officers and a 15-head search team from the petting zoo to finally round up the rowdy deserters, none of whom were harmed.

“The animals thought that it would certainly be quite exciting to explore the city on their own,” police wrote on Facebook.

