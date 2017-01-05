Advertisement

Police hunt suspects who beat up firefighters at New Year

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 January 2017
08:32 CET+01:00
crimefirefighters

Share this article

Police hunt suspects who beat up firefighters at New Year
Photo: Salzgitter police.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 January 2017
08:32 CET+01:00
Police in a Lower Saxony are searching for suspects who allegedly attacked and beat up firefighters as they tried to respond to an emergency over New Year.

A volunteer fire brigade in the district of Thiede, Salzgitter was alerted shortly after midnight New Year’s Eve to a vegetation fire and designated members rushed to get to their equipment room, according to a post on their Facebook page.

But some revellers had decided to celebrate the New Year in the driveway to the fire station. When they saw the firemen approaching, rather than clear off the entrance, they started throwing firecrackers at them. 

Other volunteer firefighters, who happened to be celebrating New Year nearby, saw the anarchy and tried to get the revellers to move off the driveway.

But the partiers became aggressive and started to attack the two volunteers - aged 28 and 33 - who had asked them to leave.

The volunteer unit said that even as one of the firefighters was lying on the ground injured, they still kicked him. One person said “Oh, he is still alive.”

The brigade said that the two had to be hospitalized with broken bones and knocked out teeth. The 33-year-old suffered a broken ankle, police said.

Police are already investigating one 21-year-old, who denies the accusations, and also say up to three others could be under suspicion. On Tuesday police released a sketch of one of the suspects and are asking for help to locate him.

He is described as being between 35 and 40 years old, between 165cm and 170cm tall and having a slim, fit body. His hair is gray, short and styled. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black suit, white shirt and black dress shoes.

The Thiede volunteer brigade said that they hoped their comrades would get well soon.

"We have often suffered and accepted verbal and physical attacks, but this is now over," the brigade wrote.
 
"When comrades of the fire station in Thiede must pay with their health in order to work for others, a breaking point has been reached."
 
German Justice Minister Heiko Maas submitted a draft bill shortly before Christmas that would seek to more harshly punish those who attack police and rescue workers.
crimefirefighters

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

Phorms: Inspiration and support all day long
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No Breitbart, a Muslim mob didn't set fire to Germany's oldest church
  2. Violent storm brings floods to north, snow to south Germany
  3. Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home
  4. How Germans are opting for ready-made meals over Oma’s cooking
  5. Young, uprooted and unpredictable: Germany's 'Nafri scene'
Advertisement
Advertisement