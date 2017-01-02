5 events from across Germany to wipe away those January blues

Photo: DPA

The bitterest stage of the winter is setting in. But it's not all doom and gloom - we've trawled the length and breadth of Germany to find you the best events of the month.

1. Cross-country skiing world championships, Oberstdorf, January 3rd - 4th

Germany’s own Chancellor Angela Merkel is a well-known fan of cross country skiing, famously injuring her leg three winters ago while pursuing this pleasure. So you never know - you might be in famous company at this Bavarian winter sport bonanza.

Let’s just hope enough snow falls on Monday night to allow the event to take place.

2. Bavarian sledging championships, Garmisch, January 6th

This might sound like a sport for kids, but it is anything but. Teams fly down the hill on traditional wooden sledges at speeds of up to 100 km/h.

For all of those who like a bit of traditional, edge-of-your-seat excitement, this fun event takes place on the day of the Three Kings every year.

Oh, and expect to see plenty of crashes.

3. Cologne Music Week, January 14th - 21st

The first big music festival in the Cologne calendar is going to kick off mid-way through the month and it promises the chance to explore new music from over 50 acts at four locations across the city.

The line-up is young, hip and, as one might expect, heavily electronic.

4. Berlin Fashion Week, January 17th - 19th

Since its establishment in 2007, Berlin Fashion Week has fast emerged as one of the most exciting events on the global Mode calendar, due to its emphasis on promoting young talent in the capital.

This year it will have (surprise, surprise) an emphasis on sustainable fashion with two stages - the Greenshowroom und Ethical Fashion Show - dedicated exclusively to environmentally friendly fashion.

5. Die boot Düsseldorf, January 21st - 29th

This one is for those water sports freaks among you. Die boot is one of the largest exhibitions of state-of-the-art boats and boards in the world.

Almost 2,000 exhibitors from 65 countries will be showing off their latest models, with everything from fishing vessels to surfing and windsurfing boards on show.