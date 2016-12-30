Berlin police angrily reject claim they assaulted terror suspect

Photo: DPA

After the Guardian published allegations that Berlin’s police physically assaulted a terror suspect, the police have accused the newspaper of making up quotes.

“The story is completely without basis and we were enraged as we read it,” Berlin’s police told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Friday.

The Guardian on Thursday published an interview with Naveed B., quoting him as remembering two officers “digging the heels of their shoes into my feet”, and one of the men “putting great pressure on my neck with his hand”.

Naveed B., an asylum seeker from Pakistan, was arrested shortly after a truck ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on December 19th, killing 11 people.

A day later police released him, admitting that they had the wrong man. The main suspect is now Anis Amri, a Tunisian who was shot dead in Milan last Friday after shooting a police officer.

Amri's ID was found in the truck and terror group Isis has since released a video of him swearing them his allegiance.

Police also tweeted on Friday that they had spoken to B. and he had told them: “I was neither beaten nor badly treated.”