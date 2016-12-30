Advertisement

Berlin police angrily reject claim they assaulted terror suspect

The Local
news@thelocal.de
30 December 2016
15:25 CET+01:00
berlinpoliceterrorassault

Share this article

Berlin police angrily reject claim they assaulted terror suspect
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
30 December 2016
15:25 CET+01:00
After the Guardian published allegations that Berlin’s police physically assaulted a terror suspect, the police have accused the newspaper of making up quotes.

“The story is completely without basis and we were enraged as we read it,” Berlin’s police told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Friday.

The Guardian on Thursday published an interview with Naveed B., quoting him as remembering two officers “digging the heels of their shoes into my feet”, and one of the men “putting great pressure on my neck with his hand”.

Naveed B., an asylum seeker from Pakistan, was arrested shortly after a truck ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on December 19th, killing 11 people.

A day later police released him, admitting that they had the wrong man. The main suspect is now Anis Amri, a Tunisian who was shot dead in Milan last Friday after shooting a police officer.

Amri's ID was found in the truck and terror group Isis has since released a video of him swearing them his allegiance.

Police also tweeted on Friday that they had spoken to B. and he had told them: “I was neither beaten nor badly treated.”

A police spokesperson told FAZ that B. told them that a professional translator was not present at the interview with the Guardian, only an acquaintance who could speak a bit of his language.

He accused the British newspaper of putting words into his mouth, police claim.

In reality, B. was thankful to the police for how they had looked after him after his wrongful arrest, the spokesperson said.

Berlin police said they would not take the case any further.

"This has already wasted enough of our time, but it has nothing to do with quality journalism."

berlinpoliceterrorassault

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

Phorms: Inspiration and support all day long

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight ways in which Germany could really up its game
  2. Opinion: In 2016 Germany woke up to the hard reality of the refugee influx
  3. 7 things that really grind your gears when you first arrive in Germany
  4. Man drives over and kills woman ‘for kissing on zebra crossing'
  5. The weirdest German New Year's Eve habit you've never heard of
Advertisement
Advertisement