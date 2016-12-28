Majority of Germans want country to do more in fight against Isis: survey

Photo: DPA

After the terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market earlier in December, a majority of Germans want an increased military response, a new poll shows.

The poll conducted by YouGov found that 53 percent of Germans support increased military engagement against the Isis terror group, which is based in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

At the same time, 30 percent of respondents were against Germany upping its military efforts in the Middle Eastern conflict zone.

On December 19th a Tunisian man drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people. Isis later released a video of him swearing allegiance to their leader.

It followed attacks in Würzburg and Ansbach in the summer, both linked to Isis.

One third of Germans are for the country’s military bombing Isis positions, while 48 percent are against this step, the poll also showed.

In a similar poll conducted shortly after the terror attacks in Paris in November 2015, 37 percent of respondents said they were for Germany doing more in the coalition attacks on Isis, while 46 percent were against.

Germany’s Bundeswehr (army) currently contribute Tornado reconnaissance jets to the coalition attacks on Isis, as well as one refuelling jet.

German soldiers also train Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers in northern Iraq.

On the question of whether Germany now finds itself in a “war against terror” after three Isis attacks in a year, respondents were split, with 43 percent agreeing and 44 percent rejecting the phrasing.